Bench dedicated in Everett’s memory

Appropriately on Mother’s Day, May 12, Mable Everett’s former Hiawatha Sub-District MYF Kids donated and dedicated a park bench in her memory at the Mable Everett Park in Braxton. MYF Kids include, front, from left, Barbara Welch Fuller, Janice Sherman Brien, Melba Anderson Watkins, Verna Welch Hanna; middle, Patricia Everett Richmond, Rev. David Hanna, who led the dedication service, and Braxton Planner Gladys Brock; back, Sammy Welch, Jerry Wayne Everett, Georgia Hanna Caldwell, and Jim Watkins. Others not able to attend include Randall Neely, Sammy Ainsworth, Brenda Welch Smith, Jewel Huff Harvey, Gale Neely Dougherty, and Rita Rice Breeland. The group also made a donation to the Braxton Methodist Church to help purchase new Paraments and a Communion set in memory of Mable.