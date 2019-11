Christmas in the Park

The Magee High School Band will conduct a public concert “Christmas in the Park” on Saturday, December 7th, at 2:00 PM at the Ural Everett Park on Main Street Magee, MS. The Band will be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to families in need for the holiday season. Please join the Magee High School Band for a short concert and help us celebrate the reason for the season!