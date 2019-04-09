Missing person
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 2:20pm
Charlie Ray Dampeer
DOB: 17 Sept. 1948
70 YOA
Missing from a group home 219 Bass Road in Florence (Old Pearl Community) Simpson County
Last seen by staff, between the hours of 4AM and 6AM this morning.
Wearing a purple pullover shirt (polo)
Blue jeans
Brown loafers
Mr. Dampeer has Dementia and has had a recent change in his medication and has been having trouble adjusting to the new meds.
Has no cellphone. If anyone has any information please call the sheriff’s office @ 601-847-2921.
Lt. Inv. Chris Wallace
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office
Office: 601-847-2955 ext. 3
Cell: 601-953-6995
Fax: 601-847-2156