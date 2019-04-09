Missing person

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 2:20pm

Charlie Ray Dampeer

DOB: 17 Sept. 1948

70 YOA

Missing from a group home 219 Bass Road in Florence (Old Pearl Community) Simpson County

Last seen by staff, between the hours of 4AM and 6AM this morning.

Wearing a purple pullover shirt (polo)

Blue jeans

Brown loafers

Mr. Dampeer has Dementia and has had a recent change in his medication and has been having trouble adjusting to the new meds.

Has no cellphone. If anyone has any information please call the sheriff’s office @ 601-847-2921.

Lt. Inv. Chris Wallace

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office

Office:  601-847-2955 ext. 3

Cell:  601-953-6995

Fax:  601-847-2156

