Missing person

Charlie Ray Dampeer

DOB: 17 Sept. 1948

70 YOA

Missing from a group home 219 Bass Road in Florence (Old Pearl Community) Simpson County

Last seen by staff, between the hours of 4AM and 6AM this morning.

Wearing a purple pullover shirt (polo)

Blue jeans

Brown loafers

Mr. Dampeer has Dementia and has had a recent change in his medication and has been having trouble adjusting to the new meds.

Has no cellphone. If anyone has any information please call the sheriff’s office @ 601-847-2921.

Lt. Inv. Chris Wallace

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office

Office: 601-847-2955 ext. 3

Cell: 601-953-6995

Fax: 601-847-2156