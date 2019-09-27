burn ban

Fri, 09/27/2019 - 8:13am

OUTDOOR BURNING PRIVILEGES ARE SUSPENDED

1) 1) Moderate drought conditions exist & are expected to worsen with out significant rainfall. 2) Only slight rain chances are anticipated in the near future. 3) Due to these current weather conditions, a potentially dangerous situation now exists - to the public & to our firefighters.

2) Therefore, in an attempt to prevent or lessen chances of a potentially dangerous situation from developing, the privileges of outdoor burning are now suspended with in the City of Magee. All outdoor burning is prohibited - including open pit fires, camp fires, or fires in containers. This does not include legitimate barbecue grills & smokers. The suspension of all outdoor burning will remain in effect until further notice. In the event, a significant rainfall occurs, I will re-evaluate the situation promptly. This suspension will be lifted, allowing outdoor burning to resume, when the weather moderates & conditions improve.  

3) Thank you for your cooperation.

         Charles Valadie – Fire Marshal

