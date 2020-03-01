Chronic Wasting Disease still a problem

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has collected more than 4,000 samples for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing during 2019–2020 hunting season. All samples were from hunter-harvested, road-killed, or reported diseased white-tailed deer. Since October 1, 2019, 18 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected. To date, the statewide total is 37. The county locations are as follows:

County CWD-Positive White-tailed Deer

Benton 22

Issaquena 2

Marshall 10

Panola 1

Pontotoc 1

Tallahatchie 1

Continued surveillance is critical, and hunters are the key source for sample collection. MDWFP is relying on hunter-harvested deer for the remainder of the 2019–20 hunting season. Please visit any of the 36 CWD Freezer Locations to submit your sample and aid in wildlife conservation efforts.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.