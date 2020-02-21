Collecting Pop Tops for Ronald McDonald House

Emily Dodd needs your help.  She is collecting pop tops the metal rings on aluminum cans to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.

Emily is a ninth grader at New Summit School and choose this project so she could honor her friend Koby Walker.  The Walker family is very familiar with the services offered through the Ronald House as they spent a lot of time there while Koby was at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

You may drop off your pop tops at PriorityOne on Highway 49.  You may also contact her mom, Stacey,at 601-260-6670 or her grandmother Charlene Loyd at 601-955-7790.  Emily plans to deliver the pop tops to the Ronald McDonald House in May.

