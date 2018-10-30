Magee High is forming a P-16 Council

Magee High needs your support…

Magee High School has enjoyed a positive change to the culture and climate of the school this year. The volleyball team made the playoffs for the first time in a long time, the football team hosts a home playoff game Friday, November 2nd, and our basketball teams are ready to take the floor. Coach Wendt has the defending district champion boys’ soccer team ready to play and his girls are working hard on the soccer field as well. Comparing the previous two years, discipline infractions are down, attendance is up, and fewer students are failing courses with a renewed emphasis on the interventions and supports we provide.

Where Magee High did not improve is on our State Accountability scores. The rankings placed Magee High as a D level school based on results from last year’s test scores. As a D level school we are mandated by law to create a P-16 Council. The P means preschool and the 16 reflects the fourth year of college or year 16. The purpose of the P-16 Council is to review policy and suggest policy changes to the Simpson County School Board to improve what is happening at the school for students. Each of the four schools in the district that ranked F or D are setting up P-16 Councils and Magee High is reaching out to the community, to parents, to business leaders, to organizations interested in education issues, and to our own parents, students, and staff to create a vibrant, enthusiastic, and functional P-16 Council that will examine the issues and make positive recommendations for change and help Magee High achieve the C, then the B, and even the A ranking for which we are capable.

How can you help? Attend our organizational meeting at the Magee High School Auditorium on Monday night, November 5th at 5:30 p.m. If you really care about the success of Magee High School, make plans to attend and be a part of making a difference in the lives of students.