Community Calendar 3-14-2019

March 15-16

Missions Rummage Sale March 15-16 and March 22-23, Main Street Baptist Church, 550 Main Street South, Mendenhall, 8 a.m. until. All proceeds go to missions. Authentic Honduran Tamales available March 15-16.

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center" FINAL WINTER SALE!! March 15-16. (8am-12noon). They have clothes, scrubs, what-nots, toys, linens, books and much more for low prices. Most clothes, including lots of blue jeans will be $ .25 on Friday and most clothes will be FREE on Saturday! They receive new items often from CATO, Ballyhoo and Dollar General. They also offer free Bibles, Sunday School books and prayer devotion books. Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Simpson Highway #540. (601/847-0702) Be sure to spread the word and share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry."

March 16

A wild game dinner will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church on Saturday, March 16, at 6 p.m. The church is on Hwy 35 south of Mize. Fish, chicken and various wild game dishes will be served. Door prizes will be given. Drew Turner will be the speaker. Everyone is invited. For more information, call Rev. Rudy Jackson at 601-382-8641.

The monthly meeting of the Simpson County Historical and Genealogical Society will be held at 10 am, Saturday, March 16, at the Miller Building, 150 West Court Avenue, Mendenhall. All are welcome. To learn more go to http://www.schgs.net or like our Facebook page.

March 17

The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will honor our minister of music, Minister Timothy Middleton, on his 1st Year Anniversary on Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. You are cordially invited to be our guest for this great event.

Taylor Hill Baptist Church cordially invites you and your church family to attend our annual Usher Day program Sunday, March 17, at 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Ricardo McNair of New Zion M.B. Church in Pinola.

March 18-20

James Chapel M.B. Church family invites everyone to our annual Spring Revival. This event will take place March 18, 19, and 20, at 7:15 nightly. The guest speakers are, Monday night, Pastor Monty Lee of Magee First Baptist Church in Magee; Tuesday night, Pastor George Graham of The Greater Dry Ridge Baptist Church in Mendenhall; Wednesday night, Minister Jeremy Robinson of Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church in Pinola. Please try to attend any of the given dates.

Good Hope M. B. Church invites all pastors and churches to their annual Spring Revival March 18-20 at 7:15 nightly. Guest speakers: Monday night, Rev. George Dawson, Rocky Valley M. B. Church, Collins; Tuesday night, Rev. Monty Lee, pastor of Magee First Baptist Church, Magee; Wednesday night, Rev. Mitchell Chatman, pastor of Mt. Pisgah M. B. Church, Raleigh.

March 19

The Magee Chamber of Commerce and the Magee Courier/Simpson County News will host an Ole Fashioned Political Speaking on Tuesday, March 19, starting at 5 p.m.at Ural Everett Park on Main Street in Magee. If the size of the crowd or the weather necessitates, the event will be moved inside to the Magee Community Center. State, county, district and local candidates are invited to speak. The speaking fee is $20, and all races are scheduled on a first come-first served basis, with state candidates first, then county, district and local speeches. Make payments at the Magee Courier with checks made payable to the Magee Chamber of Commerce. Bring lawn chairs to sit in. For scheduling, contact Nancy Brown at the Magee Courier, 601-849-3434, or mail payments to The Magee Courier, P. O. Box 338, Magee, MS 39111, Attn: Political Speaking.

March 23

Hills Chapel M.B. Church, Inc. 1860 SCR 105 Louin presents 2019 Gospel Explosion at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019. Our special guest for this occasion is Phalti M.B. Church Choir of Bay Springs, MS. Everyone is invited to a night of praise.

March 24

Calvary MB Church of Magee invites everyone to the 16th Pastoral Anniversary Appreciation Service honoring Pastor E. Darnell and Dr. Allison Moffett on Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Marvin Cheeks, pastor of True Light Baptist Church, Jackson, MS.

16th annual Pop Robinson celebration will be Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m. at Greater Mt. Mariah MB Church (3672 Medgar Evers Blvd, Jackson, MS 39213. All groups, soloists and choirs are invited.

April 7

The St. Mary Church Family cordially invites everyone to come and help us celebrate our Pastor Anthony B. Watts’s 2nd Year Anniversary on April 7 at 1:30 p.m. The guest speaker for this joyous occasion will be Rev. E. Darnell Moffett of Calvary M. B. Church in Magee. Everyone is invited to come and help show love and appreciation for our pastor.

Zion Hill Relay for Life Team: styling 4 a cure Hair Show April 20, at 5 p.m. at the Magee Community House. For more information call 601-832-7651.

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.