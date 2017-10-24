Community Calendar

October 26

October is National Fire Prevention Month. Kindergarten-sixth grade is invited to Magee Public Library on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. to learn how to protect yourself. The Magee Volunteer Fire Department will be at the library to talk about this year’s theme, 2 Ways Out.

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center"--- --FINAL Summer Sale is October 27 & 28 from 8 a.m. until noon. Most all summer clothes will be *FREE! Stock up now for next summer, especially on children's clothing. They also have lots of scrubs and blue jeans for only *$1.00. They receive new clothing donations from CATO and Dollar General as well as jewelry from Ballyhoo often! Hundreds of books are available for 10¢. Also selling toys, dishes, linens,knick knacks and much more Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway 540E from Highway 49 to 2034 Highway 540. 601-847-0702. See their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry."

(*Indicates some slightly higher)

October 27

Five County Child Development, Inc. Head Start Community Awareness Day will be held on Friday, Oct. 27. Parents, volunteers and community members are invited to learn about Head Start and the daily activities of our centers and classrooms. For more information contact Ms. Sheanda Davis at 601-792-8570 or the staff at your community center.

October 28

An Old Fashioned Day will be held in the Town of Braxton on Saturday, Oct. 28. Braxton Fire Department will sell hamburgers, sausage dogs, and steak sandwiches. There will be entertainment in the park along with many other events, such as pumpkin smashing, costume contest, car show and fun booths. Everyone is invited to attend this annual event.

Combined classes of 1967 (50 years), 1968, 1969 and anyone who graduated from Magee are invited to a Magee Trojan Reunion on October 28 at 6 p.m. at the Magee National Guard Armory. The cost is $45 each. For information contact Bob Everett at 601-408-9019, Maxine Shows at 601-506-1359 or suehonea@bellsouth.net.

Magee Crazy Day Car Classic is Saturday, October 28, North Main Street, Magee. Entry fee is $20. Proceeds will benefit the Magee Chamber of Commerce. Registration 7:30-9:30 a.m. Voting 9:30-noon. Trophies will be awarded at 12:30. Categories: Hot rods, classic cars, rat rod, classic trucks, modern cars, modern truck, sport/import and muscle cars. For additional information call 601-849-2517.

Magee Public Library will host local writers Brenda Easterling, Jackie Tatum, Dorothy Day and Andy Delancy for Crazy Day Book Signings on October 28 at 9 a.m.

The Barnes Family Reunion, family of Tom and Alice Barnes, will be Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until at the D’Lo Community Center. For more information call 601-847-2567.

The Harvest Festival will be held at Coat Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5-6:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. there will be food and fellowship followed by Jasper Butler (full time music ministry) in concert.

Annual Choir Anniversary will be held at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Pinola on Saturday, October 28. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. All groups, choirs and soloists are invited to come and participate.

October 29

Hunter May will be in concert at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in New Hebron at 11 a.m. on October 29.

Hunter May will be in concert at Gum Springs Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m. on October 29.

A gospel sing will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church, SCR 503, Magee, beginning at 6 p.m. featuring The Faithway Singers. For information call 601-319-5886.

A Fifth Sunday Sing will be held at Everett Baptist Church on Sunday, October 29, at 11 a.m. featuring the Riders from Purvis. Lunch will follow. Everyone is invited.

The quarterly Fifth Sunday Fellowship at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (919 Johnson Lockhart Drive, Magee) will be held on Sunday, October 29. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Asa Sampson, Jr., pastor of Hopewell (Temple Baptist Church), Houston, Texas.

October 30

Halloween Candy Lane will be held at Mendenhall Public Library on Oct. 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trick or treating for children ages 12 and under only. Special bags will be provided at the entrance. Children are only allowed to walk through once.

October 31

Fall Festival sponsored by FCCLA will be held at Mendenhall High School gym parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-8 p.m. Come enjoy fun, food and music. There will be a haunted house, jumping houses, vendors. Start your Christmas shopping early. To set up a table call Sandra Jager at Mendenhall High School at 601-847-2411 - $10 for a booth.

Get ready to move and look and feel great before the holidays with Zumba at Magee Public Library. Instructor Kathy King will lead the class on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is open, call 601-849-3747 to register.

The #PINK4TINK Foundation committee is hosting #PINK4TINK Celebration for Simpson County native Anitrus “Tink” Robinson on Saturday, November 4. The day will start with 2nd annual PINK4TINK Breast Cancer Walk/Health Fair. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Individual registration fee is $25 and Team (5) is $100 - T-shirt is included! Kickball Tournament at 11 a.m. Fees are $5/adult and $3/child (ages 5-12). Children 0-4 get in free. These events will take place at the Magee Sports Complex. To register, pay, or donate to any of these events, please see any PINK4TINK committee member or pay via PayPal at pink4tinkfoundation@gmail.com. For more information, please contact Katrina Ross @ (601)867-1702 or any #PINK4TINK committee member.

November 1

Patrons are invited to Mendenhall Library for a friendly game of Bingo on Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m. There will be prizes and refreshments. Bring a friend.

November 2

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday, November 2, at 11 a.m. in the E911 Bldg. on Hwy 149 in Mendenhall. Simpson County Republican Party Chair Allen Floyd will be the speaker. Guests are welcome. For information call Melissa Caughman at 601-382-0817.

November 4

The Annual Puckett UMW Mission Marketplace will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at Puckett United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 6412 Hwy. 18 Puckett. Vendor booths are available for $25. There will be arts and crafts, woodwork/yard art, homemade goods, jewelry, purses, holiday gifts, rummage sales and a homemade soup cafe’. Proceeds will go to missions including Center Ridge Outpost, a camp for children with autism; Friends with Cancer (and other medical needs) and our Flood Buckett Cleaning Kit campaign. For more information contact the church office at 601-591-5570 or Adrienne at 601-214-7834.

November 5

The annual Young Women Program at James Chapel Church will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 1:30 p.m. The ladies are asked to wear black and red.

Creating Second Chances (C2C) is hosting a Second Chance Workshop on how to start a small business, the expungement process and information about reentry into the community. The workshop will be held at the Mendenhall Community Center on Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For more information, call 601-906-5868.

Homecoming will be held at New Hope Baptist Church on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. celebrating 136 years of service to the Lord in the church, community and county. The message will be “Coming Home for Supper Time” preached by Rev. Jimmy Arender. Food and refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the services. Everyone is invited to attend.

Athens Baptist Church Annual Homecoming will be held Nov. 5. Hunter May will sing. The Sunday worship service will begin at 11 a.m. Following the morning service, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. After lunch there will be an afternoon service. Everyone is invited to attend.

November 9

Make and paint bath bombs at Mendenhall Library on Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. There is a $3 supply fee per person.

November 11

A gospel sing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center, 663 Old Highway 49, Sanford featuring Southern Heritage, Clay Graves and Faithway Singers. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. For more information call 601-765-6485.

November 12

Senior Citizen’s Day Program will be held at New Hymn M.B. Church, Pinola, on Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. Theme scripture is Psalms 37:25v.

Mission Societies and church members are invited to uplift the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Magee First Baptist Church, 618 11th SW Ave., Magee. The program is being given in an effort to build the scholarship funds for the YWA department. This will be the 90th year program of the organization of the SAACWI.

November 18

Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Simpson County Center is hosting a workshop for local high school and college students who are interested in improving their ACT scores. The workshop will be facilitated by Mrs. Dot McClendon of Brookhaven from 9 a.m. – 12 noon on Saturday, November 18. The deadline to register is November 10. A $60 fee is required to reserve your space. No refunds or transfers. For more information, call 601-849-0124.

November 19

Family and Friends Day will be held at James Chapel Church on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Annual Choir Anniversary will be held at Zionell C.M.E. Church, 325 Zionell Church Road, Mt. Olive, on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. The theme is “Praise ye the Lord. Sing unto the Lord a new song, and his praise in the congregation of saints” Psalms 149:1.

November 21

Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (919 Johnson Lockhart Drive, Magee) on Tuesday, November 21, at 7 p.m. The guest preacher for the service will be Rev. Harold Brewer of Morning Star Baptist Church in Florence.

November 26

The annual Family & Friends Day will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (919 Johnson Lockhart Drive, Magee) on Sunday, November 26. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Rev. E. Darnell Moffett is the pastor.

Information

A Bible study on the book of Revelations every Sunday night at 6 p.m. lead by pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch is open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous can help. NA toll free helpline: 866-643-6792. Local NA meeting schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Overflow Church in Magee.

American Legion Post 74 meets the third Tuesday of each month at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849-4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.