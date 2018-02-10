Community Calendar 10-4-2018

October 4

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. in the E 911 Bldg. on Hwy 149 in Mendenhall. Judge Jeff Weill, candidate for Miss. Court of Appeals, will be the guest speaker. For info call 601 953 2433

October 5-6

Missions Rummage Sale October 5 and 6, 7:30 a.m. until, Main Street Baptist Church. All proceeds go to missions. Items include clothes, baby clothes and nursery accessories, furniture, home and kitchen, vinyl records and more. 550 Main Street South, Mendenhall.

Missions Rummage Sale Gum Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 149 between D'Lo & Braxton turn on Gum Springs Road, 1 1/2 miles to the church. Lots of new, gently used items to browse! October 5, 7:30 a.m.- 5:30, October 6, 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center"--- -FIRST FALL/WINTER SALE! Friday and Saturday, October 5 & 6, (8 a.m.-12 noon). Most winter clothes will be $1.00* with the exception of some new and name brand items. Hundreds of jackets, coats, sweaters and sweats are now available for unbelievable prices as well as many boots! They receive new donations from CATO, Ballyhoo and Dollar General often. Hundreds of books are available for 10 ¢. It is open to the public the first and third weekend each month selling toys, dishes, linens, knick knacks and much more at great low prices! They offer free Bibles, Sunday School books and daily prayer devotional books. Follow the pink signs from Polks Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Highway #540. (601/847-0702). Spread the word and share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry". (* Indicates some slightly higher)

October 6

Magee First Baptist Church will have their annual Friends and Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 6, beginning at 10 a.m. Theme: “When all else fails, God will not.” The guest speaker will be Minister Mancel Hobbs of Nazareth M.B. Church in Mendenhall. All are invited to come. The church is located at 618 11th Ave. NW Magee.

The annual reunion of decendants of Joseph Buchanan Walker and Berilla Brown Walker will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Corinth Baptist Church, 207 Church Rd, Magee, MS 39111, Highway 28 west of Magee. Fellowship will begin at 11:30 with lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Big gospel sing at Bear Creek Hamburger Hut Hwy 28 in Mize, Saturday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. featuring Danny Bishop and Friends. Come help us celebrate Mr. Jerry Brewer’s birthday with music and food.

Pastor Watts and the St. Mary Church Family cordially invite you to a very special event on October 6, at 6 p.m. It’s an Emeritus and Emerita celebration honoring Deacon John Ross and Sis. Ollie Mays. Everyone is invited to come and help us show love and appreciation for their service.

October 7

Zion HiIl Family and Friends Day will be Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at 374 Zion Hill Rd. Mendenhall. Pastor John Teris Tate will be the speaker. All are invited.

Pastor Rev. Dr. Eric Dixson, Sr., and the Oak Ridge M.B. Church membership invite everyone to their Family & Friends Day celebration on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 1:15 p.m. Our theme is “Family & Friends standing together, Love in action” (Acts 10:2-Romans 12-16). You are welcome to wear your churches’ t-shirts.

Rock Pigah Church invites you to join them for the celebration of our pastor’s first pastoral anniversay Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m.

Joseph Habedank, Soloist of the Year, according to Singing News Magazine 2017, will be in concert at Salem Baptist Church, 2380 Salem Rd, Lake, MS, Sunday morning, Oct. 7, 10:55 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be no charge for this concert. For more information call 601-775-8272.

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church will have Homecoming Day on Sunday, Oct. 7. Bro. Don Kleeb will be the guest speaker for the service. Lunch will be served after the morning service. Come and join us for this special day of fellowship and worship.

October 7-11

The Galilee M.B. Church, Mt. Olive, will begin their annual fall revival on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Jeremy Gavin delivering the morning message. Afternoon services will begin at 2 p.m. Rev. Cornelious McDonald, pastor of John the Baptist, Barnett, MS, will be the guest speaker. Monday & Tuesday night 7:15 guest speaker (October 8-9). Rev. R. Darnell Moffett, pastor of Calvary M.B. Church, Magee. Wednesday and Thursday night guest speaker (October 10-11) Rev. Earnest Slaughter, pastor New Canney Creek M.B. Church, Jackson.

Weathersby Baptist Church Homecoming will be October 7th 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Revival October 8-11 services at 7 p.m each night. Bro. David Jager will preach and Bro David Wigington will do the music. Bro Stephen Keen, pastor, invites you to come and worship with us.

October 13

The 4th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will be held on Main St. in Mendenhall on Oct. 13, sponsored by Rho Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. All county residents, walk teams and Greek organizations are invited to participate. Entry fee is $5 per person. Register at 7 a.m. in front of the Simpson County Courthouse, and begin walk at 7:30 a.m. All breast cancer survivors are invited to participate in the Survivor’s Strut on Main, also beginning at 7:30 a.m. Youth and adult teeshirts for the walk on sale now with proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. For info call Temekia McInnis (601-606-7400), Kamika Durr (769-220-3803) or Sandrena Durr (601-506-8863).

Gospel Sing, Saturday, Oct. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center located at 663 Old Highway 49 Sanford. Featuring The Trustys, Hickory Ridge and Fairway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more information call 601-765-6485.

October 13-14

Nazareth M.B. Church Pastor & First Lady's Sixth Year Anniversary Celebration Nazareth M.B. Church, 611 Dixie Avenue, Mendenhall, Oct. 13 & 14. Pastor: Reverend Willie B. Hobbs, Jr.

First Lady's Luncheon Saturday, October 13, 11 a.m.

Nazareth Multi-Purpose Building 611 Dixie Avenue, Mendenhall. Pastor's Anniversary Celebration Program Sunday, October 14, t 2 p.m., Nazareth M.B. Church, 611 Dixie Avenue, Mendenhall.

October 14

The Maddox family reunion will be held Sunday, October 14, at Sharon Presbyterian Church. Bring food and drinks. Paper goods will be provided. For more information call Nannie Prestwood at 601-849-5721.

October 18

The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Registration for Smith/Simpson counties will be at the Magee Civic Center on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Do not bring children with you!

October 20

Simpson County Congressional, Senatorial, Judicial, or local office candidates are invited to a political forum Saturday, October 20 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 169 Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Road Pinola, MS 39149. For more information contact Troy at 601-214-3877, Edward 601-867-1111 or Louis at 601-382-9108

October 20-21

Rock Pigah Church invites you to join us as we celebrate our annual Family and Friends weekend. Gospel Singing Explosion Saturday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Family and Friends Day will be Sunday, Oct. 21, with regular service.

October 21

New Neginnings Church 2048 Hwy 49 North Magee, will have its fourth Church Anniversary October 21 at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Jerry McGee of James Chapel M.B. Church in Shivers. Everyone is invited to attend.

Zionell C.M.E. Church will celebrate Friends Day Sunday, October 21 at 2 p.m. Everyone is invied to attend. Lunch will be served.

October 25

FCCLA Club will host a Fall Festival at Mendenhall High School Thursday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. They are pre-selling chicken plates for $10 and tickets can be purchased at the Mendenhall High School office. They will have games, Bingo, cake walk, health screening, Halloween costume contest and a haunted house. For more information on booth fees for arts & crafts call Sandra Jager at 601-847-2411

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

A Bible study on the book of Revelation is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. led by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy. 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.