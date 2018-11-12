Community Calendar 12-13-2018

December 12

Mendenhall Library will have Morning Movie on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. We will be watching “The Star,” The Story of the First Christmas.

December 13

Mendenhall Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.

The theme this year is "A Birthday Celebration." To enter a float or other unit, call the Chamber office at 601-847-1725 or 601-847-2525. The parade is sponsored by the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce.

Brown Bag and Brush Painting class at Mendenhall Library from 11:30-1:30 p.m. The group will paint a Christmas Door Hanger.

December 14-15

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center"--- -WIN Turkeys, Groceries and Cash to be given away at this sale - Friday and Saturday, December 14 & 15 (8am-12noon). Most winter clothes will be $1.00* with the exception of some new and name brand items. Hundreds of jackets, coats, sweaters and sweats are now available for unbelievable prices as well as many boots! They receive new donations from CATO, Ballyhoo and Dollar General often. Hundreds of books are available for 10 cents. It is open to the public the first and third weekend each month selling toys, dishes, linens, knick knacks and much more at great, low prices! They offer free Bibles, Sunday School Books and daily prayer devotional books. Follow the pink signs from Polks Pharmacy only nine miles from downtown Magee and only ten miles out Highway 540E from Highway 49 to 2034 Highway 540. (601/847-0702). Be sure to spread the word and share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry". (* Indicates some slightly higher)

December 16

Mt. Moriah Church will be celebrating our pastor’s 13th anniversary Sunday, December 16 at 2pm. Pastor’s luncheon follows Mt. Olive Senior Citizen Building Mt. Olive, Ms.

December 18

Mendenhall Library will host Make and Take Christmas Ornaments December 18 starting at 4 p.m. Teens are invited to attend.

The Carver Central High School Class of 1968, Collins, MS is extending a Holiday Luncheon invitation to class members. The holiday luncheon will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 11AM at Morgan on Main St., Collins, MS.

Please contact any classmates that were a part of the class of 1968 at any time. We are looking forward to a festive holiday luncheon and fellowship .Contact any class members for updated information.

December 24-25

The Board of Supervisors & Simpson County Solid Waste office will be CLOSED Monday, December 24 & Tuesday, December 25, in Observance of Christmas and also on Monday, December 31, and Tuesday, January 1, 2019, in observance of New Year's. Trash pickup will run as follows for both holiday weeks: Regular trash pickup for Monday & part of Tuesday routes will be picked up beginning Wednesday and will run until all routes are collected throughout on Friday afternoon. Please have trash out by 6 a.m. in bags for pick up.

January 2

Mendenhall Library will have Bingo on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 11:30 a.m. Patrons are invited to join us for a friendly game. Prizes and refreshments.

January 13

James Chapel M.B. Church would like to invite your pastor and church family to our pastor's seventh year anniversary on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. The guest speaker will be Pastor Christopher Preston of New Zion Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Ms. We will have dinner in the Fellowship Hall.

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.