Community Calendar 3-7-2019

March 4-7

CALLING ALL YOUTH! New Zion M.B. Church, Pinola, 4 Night Spring Youth Revival March 4- 7. Theme: "A Chosen Generation" Scripture: 1Peter 2:9. Elder Danny McLaurin, pastor of Mt. Moriah Church of God In Christ, Mendenhall, will be the guest speaker Monday, March 4; Rev. Robert McDuffey, pastor of Taylor Hill M.B. Church, New Hebron, will be guest speaker Tuesday, March 5; and Rev. Darnell Moffett, pastor of Calvary M.B. Church Magee, will be the guest speaker Wednesday, March 6, and Thursday, March 7.

March 6-8

The members of Mary Grove Church are hosting their Spring Revival on March 6-8, at 7:15 each evening. On Monday night the keynote speaker will be Minister Aaron Williams, on Tuesday night Sr. Pastor Glasco Floyd, and on Wednesday night Minister Bernard Newsome. Everyone is welcome to attend.

March 7

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday, March 7, at 11 a.m. in the E 911 Bldg in Mendenhall. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will be the guest speaker. Meeting is open to the public. For info call 601-953-2433.

March 9

Gospel Sing Saturday, March 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center on 663 Old Highway 49, Sanford. Featuring Shallow Creek, Leaf River and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more information call 601-765-6485.

Danny Bishop in concert on March 9 at 7 p.m. at Clear Creek Hamburger Hut on Hwy 28 in Mize, MS. Great Food! Other singers will be there.

46th Gospel Sing Jubilee will be held March 9 at 6:30 at the Pearl Community Center 2420 Old Brandon Rd, Pearl, MS. Featuring Tim Frith and the Gospel Echoes, The Revelations, Jason Runnels and the Down East Boys.

March 9-10

The Disciples of Christ Family Center will celebrate Pastor John Willis and First Lady Elmira Willis for 35 years of pastoral service on Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m. Both services will be held at Disciples of Christ Family Center, 268 Steel Mill Rd, Mendenhall, MS 39114. For more information, call Sherry Griffith (769) 201-5009.

March 10

New Hymn M.B. Church, 458 Hollins Rd., Pinola, invites you to come and help celebrate their Pastor and First Lady’s 10th year anniversary to be held on March 10 at 1 p.m. Theme scripture 1 Thessalonians 5: 12-13, NKJV. Guest speaker will be Dr. Robert West, Sr., pastor of Mt. Eva M.B. Church, Terry, Miss.

The Higher Level Worship Center family invites you to celebrate with us as we honor our pastor, Rev. Dwight Robinson, and First Lady Pearl Robinson on their seventh year pastoral anniversary. This event will take place on Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m. The speaker will be Rev. Lamar Boone, pastor of New Hope M. B. Church, Pearl, Miss.

March 15-16

Missions Rummage Sale March 15-16 and March 22-23, Main Street Baptist Church, 550 Main Street South, Mendenhall, 8 a.m. until. All proceeds go to missions. Authentic Honduran Tamales available March 15-16.

March 16

A wild game dinner will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church on Saturday, March 16, at 6 p.m. The church is on Hwy 35 south of Mize. Fish, chicken and various wild game dishes will be served. Door prizes will be given. Drew Turner will be the speaker. Everyone is invited. For more information, call Rev. Rudy Jackson at 601-382-8641.

The monthly meeting of the Simpson County Historical and Genealogical Society will be held at 10 am, Saturday, March 16, at the Miller Building, 150 West Court Avenue, Mendenhall. All are welcome. To learn more go to http://www.schgs.net or like our Facebook page.

March 17

The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will honor our minister of music, Minister Timothy Middleton, on his 1st Yr. Anniversary on Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. You are cordially invited to be our guest for this great event.

Taylor Hill Baptist Church cordially invites you and your church family to attend our annual Usher Day program Sunday, March 17, at 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Richardo McNair of New Zion M.B. Church in Pinola.

March 18-20

James Chapel M.B. Church family invites everyone to our annual Spring Revival. This event will take place March 18, 19, and 20, at 7:15 nightly. The guest speakers are, Monday night, Pastor Monty Lee of Magee First Baptist Church in Magee; Tuesday night, Pastor George Graham of The Greater Dry Ridge Baptist Church in Mendenhall; Wednesday night, Minister Jeremy Robinson of Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church in Pinola. Please try to attend any of the given dates.

Good Hope M. B. Church invites all pastors and churches to their annual Spring Revival March 18-20 at 7:15 nightly. Guest speakers: Monday night, Rev. George Dawson, Rocky Valley M. B. Church, Collins; Tuesday night, Rev. Monty Lee, pastor of Magee First Baptist Church, Magee; Wednesday night, Rev. Mitchell Chatman, pastor of Mt. Pisgah M. B. Church, Raleigh.

March 19

The Magee Chamber of Commerce and the Magee Courier/Simpson County News will host an Ole Fashioned Political Speaking on Tuesday, March 19, starting at 5 p.m.at Ural Everett Park on Main Street in Magee. If the size of the crowd or the weather necessitates, the event will be moved inside to the Magee Community Center. State, county, district and local candidates are invited to speak. The speaking fee is $20, and all races are scheduled on a first come-first served basis, in the order of state candidates first, then county, district and local speeches. Make payments at the Magee Courier with checks made payable to the Magee Chamber of Commerce. Bring lawn chairs to sit in. For scheduling, contact Nancy Brown at the Magee Courier, 601-849-3434, or mail payments to The Magee Courier, P. O. Box 338, Magee, MS 39111, Attn: Political Speaking.

April 7

The St. Mary Church Family cordially invites you to come and help us celebrate our Pastor Anthony B. Watts’s 2nd Year Anniversary on April 7 at 1:30 p.m. The guest speaker for this joyous occasion will be Rev. E. Darnell Moffett of Calvary M. B. Church in Magee. Everyone is invited to come and help show love and appreciation for our pastor.

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.