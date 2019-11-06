Community Calendar 6-13-2019

June 14

Station 7 Fire and Rescue sub station 2129 Simpson Hwy 540 Magee, will have a Human Trafficking event on Friday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and learn more about the types of human trafficking and what you can do to help end this crime.

June 16

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Mount Olive, wishes to announce their Father's Day Sunday Services. Sunday School service will begin at 8 a.m. with worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Donald Coats and the membership invite the public to attend.

The Southern gospel male quartet "Soul'd Out" will be in concert at Salem Baptist Church, 2380 Salem Rd, Lake, Sunday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information please call 601-775-8272.

The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church family cordially invites everyone to our Men’s Day Program on Sunday, June 16, at 1 p.m. The guest speaker for this occasion is Minister Clint Perkins, member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Braxton.

June 17

Magee Public Library will host Alka Seltzer Rockets on June 17 at 11 a.m. Teens 9th-12th grade are invited to attend.

June 18

Magee Public Library will host Inflatable Fun on June 18 at 11 a.m. It’s summer so let’s have some fun! Come to the library and bounce around.

June 22

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Rho IOTA ZETA Chapter So Sweet Series 20th family and friends BBQ day party Saturday, June 22, at Magee City Park starts at 12 noon. Everyone is invited.

Galilee M.B. Church family and sisterhood department invite you to our Women’s Conference on June 22 at 10 a.m. at 5461 Hwy. 49 south, Mount Olive, MS 39119. The theme for this occasion is “I can't give up because I got a testimony.” Speakers for this occasion are First Lady Pamela Thames of Metropolitan Full Baptist Church in Jackson and First Lady Evangelist Floria Richardson of Word of Truth in Hazelhurst. There will be a free clothes give-away after the conference. For more info contact Sis. Tanya Berry at 601-808-1657.

June 23

You are invited to come and help us celebrate Pastor Curtis Hayes, Jr. The celebration will be June 23 at Pine Grove M.B. Church at 2 p.m. The speaker for this event will be Pastor Bruce Landing from New Season Christian Fellowship Church of Canton, MS.

June 23-27

Strong River Baptist Church will lick off its vacation bible school Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m with registration, games and snacks. VBS will take place Sunday through Thursday, June 23-27, from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Hwy. 472, Pinola. Family Night will be Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

June 23-28

Mary Grove Church is hosting their Annual Revival on June 23-28. Pastor Daniel Carter will open the Sunday service at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Marek Walker from Jackson will minister the evening services at 7:15 p.m. The theme is: "Building a Relationship with God." Everyone is welcome to attend.

Information

2019 Mississippi Watermelon Festival is currently accepting applications for arts and craft vendors for July 19 and 20. Space is limited. More information at www.mswatermelonfestival.com or call 601-517-3510.

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.