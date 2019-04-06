Community Calendar 6-6-19

JUNE 7 & 8

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center" huge summer sale Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, (8 a.m.-12 noon). Open every 1st and 3rd Friday and Saturday each month with huge selection of clothing, scrubs, what-nots, toys, linens, books and much more at inexpensive prices. Most clothes sell for $1.00 with the exception of some that are new or name brand. New items arrive often from CATO, Ballyhoo and Dollar General. They also offer free Bibles, Sunday school books and prayer devotion books. Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Simpson Highway #540. (601/847-0702) Share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry."

June 7-9

New Zion M. B. Church Vacation Bible School will be held June 7-9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The theme will be World Changers: Leading Through Action, Acts 1:6-8. This is for all ages.

June 8

Gospel Sing Saturday, June 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center, 663 Old Highway 49 Sanford. Featuring The Trustys, The Floyds and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more info call 601-765-6485.

June 9-13

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School June 9-13, at 6 p.m. nightly. Family night will be June 13.

June 10

Magee Public Library will host Alka Seltzer Rockets on June 10 at 11 a.m. Tweens 5th-8th grade are invited to attend.

June 10-14

Goodwater Baptist Church, Magee, Vacation Bible School is June 10-14; Kindergarten-6th Grade, June 10-13. Supper will be served each night at 5:30 p.m. with VBS (6 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.) June 14 Family Night at 6 p.m. For more info contact the church office, 601-849-2245.

Vacation Bible School at Fellowship Baptist Church on Hwy 13 in Mendenhall is June 10-14 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. If you need a ride please call 601-382-0405 or 601-382-4176.

June 11

The Snakeman will be at the Magee Public Library on June 11 at 11 a.m. Come out to see Terry Vandenenter and his supercluster of snakes!

June 14

Station 7 Fire and Rescue sub station 2129 Simpson Hwy 540 Magee, will have a Human Trafficking event on Friday, June 14, at 6:30. Everyone is invited to attend and learn more about the types of human trafficking and what you can do to help end this crime.

June 16

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Mount Olive, wishes to announce their Father's Day Sunday Services. Sunday School service will begin at 8 a.m. with worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Donald Coats and the membership invite the public to attend.

June 17

Magee Public Library will host Alka Seltzer Rockets on June 17 at 11 a.m. Teens 9th-12th grade are invited to attend.

June 22

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Rho IOTA ZETA Chapter So Sweet Series 20th family and friends BBQ day party Saturday, June 22, at Magee City Park starts at 12 noon. Everyone is invited.

June 23

You are invited to come and help us celebrate pastor Curtis Hayes, Jr. The celebration will be June 23, at Pine Grove M.B. Church at 2 p.m. The speaker for this event will be Pastor Bruce Landing from New Season Christian Fellowship Church of Canton, MS.

Information

2019 Mississippi Watermelon Festival is currently accepting applications for arts and craft vendors for July 19 and 20. Space is limited. More information at www.mswatermelonfestival.com or call 601-517-3510.

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.