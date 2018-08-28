Community Calendar 8-30-2018

August 29

Tickets for Magee/Mendenhall game will be on sale in the Magee High School Ofiice on Wednesday, August 29 from 8-12.

August 30

Teens Lego Club Thursday, August 30, at 4 p.m. Magee Public Library Meeting Room. It's a new school year and Lego Club is back! This club is for 9th to 12th Grade ONLY! Come to the library and see if you are up to the challenge!

August 30 and September 1

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center"--- - SUMMER CLEARANCE SALE! Friday and Saturday, August 31 & September 1, (8 am-12 noon) . Also enter to win food and cash!! Most clothes are now only * 25¢ including hundreds of shorts, swimsuits, tank tops,and flip flops . Now is the time to stock up for next summer! Some new clothing donations from CATO and nice items from Ballyhoo. Hundreds of books are available for 10 ¢. It is open to the public the first and third weekend each month selling toys, dishes, linens, knick knacks and much more! They offer free Bibles, Sunday School books and daily prayer devotional books. Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Highway #540. (601/847-0702). Be sure to spread the word and share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry". (* Indicates some slightly higher)

September 1

Clem School Reunion Saturday, September 1, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Will eat at 4 p.m. at Eason's Catfish House.

September 2

Pastor Dwight Robinson and the Higher Level Worship Center church family cordially invite you to come worship with us on Sunday, September 2, beginning at 1:30 p.m., as we celebrate family and friends. The speaker for this event will be Rev. Calvin Citizen, pastor of Good Samaritan M.B. Church, Flora. Everone is invited.

The 81st annual Richard and Lucreasie Payne Family reunion will be September 2 at Pleasant Grove CME Church at 1:30 p.m. The church is located at 577 Highway 541 South, Magee. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy this special event with our family and friends!

September 2-6

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Mount Olive, will host its annual Church Anniversary/Fall Revival, September 2-6. Sunday, Sept. 2, will begin with Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by 12-noon Church Anniversary service with guest pastor Shandoya Gray-St. James United Methodist Church, Mt. Olive. Evening services Monday-Thursday will begin at 7:15 p.m. with guest pastors W. V. Magee, Demetrius Pittman, Darren Clay and Jeremiah Keyes. Pastor Donald Coats and the church membership invite the public to attend a Revival of the Spirit and Heart.

September 6

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday. September 6, at 11 a.m. in the E 911 building in Mendenhall. For more info call 601-953-2433.

September 8

Night of Worship at Overflow Church, Saturday, September 8, at 6 p.m.

September 9

Grace Baptist Church Homecoming Mendenhall on Sunday, September 9, At 11 a.m. Covered dish lunch following service.

The annual Willie F. and Mary Brown Smith family reunion will be held Sunday, September 9, at 10:30 a.m. will be held at the VFW in Magee. Bring a covered dish. Paper goods will be provided.

September 22

The annual William Mangum reunion will be held Saturday, September 22, at 1150 Luckett Lane, Raymond, MS. It will begin at 11 a.m. and we will eat at 12 noon so bring your favorite dish. If you need directions, contact Steve Mangum at 334-216-1237. Paper goods and drinks will be supplied.

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

A Bible study on the book of Revelation is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. led by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy. 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.