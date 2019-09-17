Community Calendar 9-19-2019

September 19-21

Old Time Tent Revival presented by Dancin’ Dan the Banjo Playin’ Man at 1419 Hwy 49 Magee (across from KFC) Sept. 19-21 at 7 p.m. For more information call 601-382-0139 or go to facebook spirithorseofms .

September 20-21

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church Mission Center’s final Summer Sale" Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 & 21, (8 a.m.-12 noon). They are open the 1st and 3rd Friday and Saturday each month with huge selections of clothing, scrubs, what-nots, toys, linens, books and much more at inexpensive prices. Most clothes will be only $ .25 Friday and FREE Saturday. However, blue jeans and scrubs will still be $1.00. Now is the time to stock up on cothing for next summer, especially for the little ones. They receive new items often from CATO, Ballyhoo, Dollar General, TAGS and other boutiques. They also offer free Bibles, Sunday school books and prayer devotion books. Follow the pink signs from Polk's Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Simpson Highway #540 (601/847-0702). Share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry"!

September 21

The Simpson County Jr. Livestock Fall Show 2019 will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Simpson County Jr. Livestock Barn on Hwy. 49, Mendenhall. Show begins at 8:30 a.m. Livestock exhibitors will be 4-H and FFA members.

The monthly meeting of the Simpson County Historical and Genealogical Society will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Miller Building, 150 West Court Avenue, Mendenhall. All are welcome. To learn more go to http://www.schgs.net or check out our Facebook page.

September 23

Don’t Blow it! Everyone can blow up a balloon, right? Can you? Maybe, Maybe not. Come and give it a try on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library. For 9th to 12th grade students.

September 24

Robin Williams and the Magee Police Department will present a self-defense class for women on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Magee Civic Center. Mothers, grandmothers, teens and younger girls, church groups, cheerleaders, bunco groups and choir groups can learn how women of any age and size can be prepared for the unexpected. Sponsored by Ferguson Federal Credit Union and the Magee Courier/ Simpson County News.

A Vision of Beauty Debutante Cotillion 2020 informational tea will be held Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at 102 Springhill Drive, Mendenhall. Dress business casual. High school, junior and senior ladies are invited to attend this scholarship event. For more information call Janice Fitten 601-940-6763 or Phyllis Southern 601-813-6613.

September 27

The annual Abe Welch family reunion will be held Sept. 22 at Rials Creek United Methodist Church. Familly members will gather in the family life center at noon following the morning church service which begins at 10:30 a.m. Welch family decedents are invited to bring a covered dish and share this time of fellowship and fun. For more information call or text 601-946-8540.

September 28

The Youth Department of the Oak Ridge M. B. Church invites everyone to their 3rd Annual Youth Fun Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The planned events include games of basketball, Bingo and other fun activities. Health testing services will be offered. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served. Rev. Eric Dixson, Sr. is the pastor.

September 29

Goshen Baptist Church, 1675 Hwy 541 N, Magee, will have revival Sunday, Sept. 29, beginning at 11 a.m. with lunch served after service and then Monday-Wednesday, Sept 30-October 2 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Gene Douglas, and guest pianist will be Nolan Bishop, FBC Magee; Music Director Bill Bishop.

The annual D’Lo Reunion will be held Sunday, September 29, at the D’Lo Community Center. The doors will open at 10 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be provided. Lunch will be served at 12:15. Bring your favorite dish and come join us!

Come join us Sunday September 29 at Kennedy Springs Baptist church for Old Fashion Day. Come dressed in your best old fashioned clothing. Bring your favorite dish for lunch to be served afterwards.

October 1

Grief Share meeting will be held at Overflow beginning Oct. 1, on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

October 3

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. in the E 911 Bldg in Mendenhall. Guests are welcome. Call 601 953 2433 for information.

October 5

Walker Family Reunion: The descendants of Joseph Buchanan Walker and Berilla Brown Walker will meet for their annual family reunion on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Corinth Baptist Church, Hwy 28 west of Magee. Fellowship will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at 12:30 p.m. Come and enjoy the fun, food and fellowship.

October 6

The Oak Ridge M. B. Church Family invites everyone to their Annual Friends/Family Day Celebration to be held on Oct. 6, beginning at 1 p.m. Speaker is Pastor Anthony Watts, St. Mary M. B. Church, D' Lo.

October 20-23

Simpson County Baptist Association Fall Renewal Services will be Sunday, Oct. 20 - Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 nightly. Locations will be Sunday, at Corinth Church with Bro. Ted Bowlin; Monday, D’Lo Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Wooley; Tuesday, at New Bethlehem Baptist Church with Bro. Bruce Smith; and Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church in Braxton with Bro. Earl Clark. Worship leadership provided by host churches.

October 31

Greater New Jerusalem Apostolic Faith Church, 2626 Simpson Hwy 49, Mendenhall, will host My Kid’s Got Talent on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. For more information contact Torrie Sandifer 601-382-2979 or Lamar Randle 601-503-4816.

November 3

Athens Baptist Church will have Homecoming Nov. 3. Hunter May will be singing. Sunday worship service will begin at 1 p.m. Following the morning service, we will have lunch in the fellowship hall. Pastor John Coleman invites everyone to attend.

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Grief Share meeting will start at Overflow beginning October 1, 2019. It will be on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.