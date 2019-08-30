Community Calendar 9-5-2019

September 5

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday September 5 at 11 AM in the E 911 Bldg in Mendenhall. Brad White former Simpson County and Mississippi Republican Party Chair will be the guest speaker. Guests are welcome. For info call 601 953 2433..

A Scarecrow Painting Class will be held Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Magee Public Library. Ms. Rhoda is back with another fun painting class. Must register and prepay for this class. $20 supply fee. Register online or call library at 601-849-3747.

September6-7

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center" Back to school sale Friday and Saturday, September 7 & 7 (8 a.m.-12 noon).. Open every 1st and 3rd Friday and Saturday each month with huge selection of clothing, scrubs, what-nots, toys, linens, books and much more at inexpensive prices. Most clothes sell for $.25 except for some new and name brand clothing which will be more expensive. Also the blue jeans and scrubs will be $1.00. New items arrive often from CATO, Ballyhoo and Dollar General. They also offer free Bibles, Sunday school books and prayer devotion books. Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Simpson Highway #540. (601/847-0702) Share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry."

September 6-8

Weathersby Baptist Church will have revival Sept. 6, 7 and 8 starting at 7 p.m. each night. Bro. Billy Bridges will be guest speaker and Bro. David Wigington will lead the music. Sunday service will be at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at 12 noon. Bro. Stephen Keen and the church invite you to worship with us.

September 8

Good Hope Baptist Church invites members of the community to a Back to School Rally at the church on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. The church is located at 647 Hwy. 541 south in Magee. The program will consist of short presentations by representatives of the school district and any of the administrative team or school board members who wish to speak. The purpose is to foster communication between parents and district personnel.

Grace Baptist Church - Mendenhall will have homecoming Sunday, Sept. 8, starting at 11 am. Lunch will follow the service. Everyone is invited.

September 8-11

Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Mendenhall, will have revival services Sept. 8-11. Evangelist is Bill Britt. Worship leader, Ed Meadows. Call 601-847-2555 for more info.

September 8-13

Nazareth M.B. Church fall revival will be held Sept. 8-13. Sept. 8, service at 2 p.m. with Pastor George Dawson from Rocky Valley M.B. Church; Sept. 9-13, beginning at 7:15 each night with Pastor James Dampier of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

September 9

Magee High School’s P-16 Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Magee High School Library. The public is invited to attend.

Catch a Bug Game will be September 9 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library. Hey Kids! Let’s play a game! Can you catch the most bugs? It is going to be fun. Kindergarten to 4th grade.

September 12-14

Old Time Tent Revival presented by Dancin’ Dan the Banjo Playin’ Man at 1419 Hwy 49 Magee (across from KFC) Sept. 12-14 and Sept. 19-21 at 7 p.m. More information at 601-382-0139 or go to Facebook spirithorseofms .

September 14

Night of Worship” at Overflow Church will be Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 6 p.m.

Gospel Sing Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center, 663 Old Highway 49, Sanford. Featuring Shallow Creek, Paula Brewer and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more info call 601-765-6485.

September 16

TWEEENS! Get your science geek on! Can you blow up a balloon? Learn a cool way to do it on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library. For 5th to 8th grade students.

September 17-19

Disciples of Christ Family Center will be in Revival Sept. 17 - September 19. The guest speaker on Tuesday, Sept. 17, Pastor Darnell Moffett - Calvary Baptist Church; Wednesday, Sept. 18, Pastor Willie Hobbs - Nazareth M. B. Church, and Thursday, Sept. 18, Dr. F. Bernard Mitchell - Zion Hill M. B. Church. All services will begin at 7:15 p.m., 268 Steel Mill Rd., Mendenhall. For more information, call Sherry Griffith, 769-201-5009.

September 19

Guatemala Volcano Relief Golf Tournament Thursday, Sept. 19. Lunch at noon, tee off at 1 p.m. at the Simpson County Country Club. For more information, call Bro. Glen Howell at 601-867-3974 or 601-382-2547 or Dr. Rudy Runnels at 601-906-6701.

September 19-21

Old Time Tent Revival presented by Dancin’ Dan the Banjo Playin’ Man at 1419 Hwy 49 Magee (across from KFC) Sept. 19-21 at 7 p.m. For more information call 601-382-0139 or go to facebook spirithorseofms .

September 23

Don’t Blow it! Everyone can blow up a balloon, right? Can you? Maybe, Maybe not. Come and give it a try on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Magee Public Library. For 9th to 12th grade students.

September 24

Robin Williams and the Magee Police Department will present a self-defense class for women on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Magee Civic Center. Mothers, grandmothers, teens and younger girls, church groups, cheerleaders, bunco groups and choir groups can learn how women of any age and size can be prepared for the unexpected. Sponsored by Ferguson Federal Credit Union and the Magee Courier/ Simpson County News.

October 1

Grief Share meeting will start at Overflow beginning October 1. It will be on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.The library offers many activities for children of all ages during the week and after school.