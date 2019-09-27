County Burn Ban

  134 reads
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 9:20am

Simpson County Falls Under Burn Ban

John Kilpatrick, emergency serviccs coordinator for Simpson County announced effective today, Friday September 27 that the county is now under a burn ban.  All outdoor fires are prohibited.  This does not include a bonifide bar-b-q grill or smoker. 

The order is in place through October 26 or unless drought situations improves. 

In the event of significant rainfall the order may be lifted or extended.  The concern is with drought is that fires may spread creating wildfire conditions.

