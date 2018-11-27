Arrest Reports 11-29-2018

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 17 arrests from November 19 to November 26.

Jessica Grace Coley of 109 Judith Lane Braxton MS was arrested on November 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrests: possession of paraphernalia (3), no driver’s license (2), warrants (2), speeding, DUI 1st, driving with license suspended, MDOC violation, disturbing the peace, expired license, DUI 2nd, hold, and no insurance.

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 7 arrests from November 19 to November 26.

The MPD reported the following arrests: sell to a minor, driving with license suspended (2), public drunk, possession of a stolen firearm, and warrants (2).

The Magee Police Department reported 7 arrests from November 19 to November 26.

Kayla Evans of 134 Russell Cove RD Florence MS was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and no insurance.

The MPD reported the following arrests: 20 day court order, simple assault, warrant (2), old fines, and embezzlement.