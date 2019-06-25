Arrest Reports 6-27-2019

Tue, 06/25/2019

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 26 arrests from June 17 to June 24.

Jason Keller of 147 Green Leaves Drive Florence MS was arrested on June 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrests: possession of liquor, speeding (2), driving with license suspended, warrant (2), public intoxication, motor vehicle taking, trespassing (3), possession of paraphernalia (4), disturbing the peace, DUI 1st (4), hold, larceny, and DUI 1st other (3).

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 4 arrests from June 17 to June 24

Zachary Davis of 912 Hawk Trail NE Brookhaven MS was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

The MPD reported the following arrests: driving with license suspended (2), warrants, and possession of paraphernalia.

The Magee Police Department reported 12 arrests from June 17 to June 24.

The MPD reported the following arrests: DUI (2), warrant (4), possession of paraphernalia (4), DUI 1st other (2).

