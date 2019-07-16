Arrest Reports 7-18-2019

  • 358 reads
Tue, 07/16/2019 - 2:07pm

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 20 arrests from July 8 to July 15.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrests: DUI 1st (7), warrant (4), DUI 1st (3), ATV on road, stalking, possession of paraphernalia, taking motor vehicle, fleeing, and domestic violence.

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 5 arrests from July 8 to July 15.

The MPD reported the following arrests: warrant (3), reckless driving, and no driver’s license.

The Magee Police Department reported 8 arrests from July 8 to July 15.

The MPD reported the following arrests: disturbing the peace, hold, leaving the scene, possession of stolen property, trespassing (2), warrant, and DUI 2nd.

 

 

Obituaries

Martha Jean Owens
Martha Jean Owens departed this life on July 5. Services were held July 13 at Westhaven Memorial... READ MORE
Jerry Purser
Felicia Diane Canoy
Michael May
Lauren Michelle Phillips
James Yelverton

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.