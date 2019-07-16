Arrest Reports 7-18-2019

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 20 arrests from July 8 to July 15.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrests: DUI 1st (7), warrant (4), DUI 1st (3), ATV on road, stalking, possession of paraphernalia, taking motor vehicle, fleeing, and domestic violence.

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 5 arrests from July 8 to July 15.

The MPD reported the following arrests: warrant (3), reckless driving, and no driver’s license.

The Magee Police Department reported 8 arrests from July 8 to July 15.

The MPD reported the following arrests: disturbing the peace, hold, leaving the scene, possession of stolen property, trespassing (2), warrant, and DUI 2nd.