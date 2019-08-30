Arrest Reports 9-5-2019

Note: The arrest report was compiled early due to advanced print schedule.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 13 arrests from August 26 to August 30.

Colton Wayne Bowen of 292 Athens Road Mendenhall MS was arrested on August 22 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Garner of 1094 Simpson Highway 541 South Magee MS was arrested on August 22 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrests: warrant (3), domestic violence, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, driving with license suspended, public drunk, hold (4), and trespassing.

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 3 arrests from August 26 to August 30.

William Beavers of 215 West Simpson Avenue was arrested on August 29 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The MPD reported the following arrests: improper equipment and no driver’s license.

The Magee Police Department reported 11 arrests from August 26 to August 30.

Michael Young of 912 Turner Street Waynesboro MS was arrested on August 28 and charged with felony false pretense.

Dillan Brett of 3314 County Road 3901 Jacksonville TX was arrested on August 29 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The MPD reported the following additional arrests: hold (3), warrant (3), shoplifting (2), and domestic violence.