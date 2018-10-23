DA announces criminal convictions

District Attorney Matt Sullivan announces the following defendants were recently adjudicated guilty at the Circuit Courthouse in Mendenhall. They were sentenced to significant punishments for felony crimes committed in the Thirteenth District. Simpson County: Derrick Hopkins received 45 years for five counts of Burglary. Oliver McNair received 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Nicholas Royer received 5 years for Embezzlement. Eric Shinall received a total of 7 years for Commercial Burglary. Joseph Rushing received 6 years for Possession of Methamphetamine. Tony Floyd received 4 years for Possession of Cocaine. Zeni Hubbard received 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Stanley Phillips received 20 years for Burglary. Brian Price received 16 years for Sale of a Controlled Substance, 10 years for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and an additional 15 years for Burglary. Kelsey Jennings received 10 years for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Covington County: Lee Anderson Dye received 5 years for Possession of Methamphetamine. Silas Carter received 7 years for Felony DUI. Justin Wood received 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Gary McInnis received 5 years for Felony DUI. Smith County: Ryan McLain received 15 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Each of these defendants shall be under the control of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the entirety of their sentence. All the defendants’ sentences are conditioned on the specific terms of their final judgements, including number of years to serve incarcerated and/or supervision fees, and all fines and other fees assessed. District Attorney Matt Sullivan acknowledges the courage of victims and witnesses, and also the diligent work of law enforcement in their pursuit of justice.