McGee surrenders to SO

  • 34 reads
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 2:52pm

Sheriff Paul Mullins reported Hunter McGee surrendered himself to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department on February 18 at 9:30 a.m. McGee was accompanied by his attorney while turning himself in. He was booked into the Simpson County Adult Detention Center on charges of burglary of a dwelling, arson, aggravated assault, and three other unrelated misdemeanor warrants. McGee had his initial appearance in justice court and his bail was set at $60,000. McGee posted bond and is awaiting his next scheduled appearance in justice court.

McGee is the primary suspect in an incident that happened on February 10 at a residence on Garret Road. The incident allegedly spawned from a domestic disturbance between Hunter McGee and his estranged girlfriend.

McGee is alleged to have set fire to the house and stabbed a male victim multiple times. He fled on foot when deputies arrived on the scene.

