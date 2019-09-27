Dog Abuse

  • 141 reads
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 2:05pm

Supervisor Danny Craft received a phone call last week from a family member that a dog was in the road dragging a chain.

Craft took bolt cutters to the intersection of Cecil Sullivan and New Hope Road and he along with help from Terry Lott were able to free the dog.  The dog had been dragging a twenty foot piece of logging chain.  It was bolted to the chain and had no collar.

Sheriff Deputies came to the scene however the dog ran off before they could inspect the injuries.

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.