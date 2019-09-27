Supervisor Danny Craft received a phone call last week from a family member that a dog was in the road dragging a chain.

Craft took bolt cutters to the intersection of Cecil Sullivan and New Hope Road and he along with help from Terry Lott were able to free the dog. The dog had been dragging a twenty foot piece of logging chain. It was bolted to the chain and had no collar.

Sheriff Deputies came to the scene however the dog ran off before they could inspect the injuries.