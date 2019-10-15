Somehow I was left out on the memo that Friday, October 25 is National Make A Dog’s Day. But it is that day every day in the Brown house.

I believe it was in May of this year that we had to put down our Jack Russel, Rascal, who was just short of his 18th birthday. We knew his time was getting short so we decided to get a new friend, Fisher. Nancy and I got into a dispute and I remember telling her, “I can get whatever kind of dog I want”-- kind of like a two year old. She reminds me of that pretty often.

We were sitting in the den Monday night and Fisher was on Nancy’s last nerve. He runs full blast and jumps on you. Nancy was on the couch pleading, “Pat come get your dog!” I was chortling. Fisher was jumping on her and licking Ranger, our other dog, and Nancy was at wits’ end. I got up, picked up Fish and put him in my lap to give Mom a much needed break.

Fisher, a Boykin Spaniel, is still just a pup and has a lot of built up energy that he has to release. His need to chew is one of his puppy tendencies that I have barely survived. We just had the house painted and updated. Well, Fisher did not like the door molding and decided to chew it off. After a couple of months I replaced it. He didn’t like my second choice and chewed it up again. I will wait a while next time.

He also has a “Green Thumb” and has dug up everything I have planted.

Do not leave shoes where he can get to them. He ate all my sandals. Then he started on Nancy’s. That did not go so well. She has threatened to send him away to obedience school.

If you walk down the hall he will jump and push you from behind. Sometimes he will nip your fat rolls and, well, that doesn’t feel good either.

He stays inside most of the day but I had the back fenced in when we were doing all the work on the house so the dogs could stay outside. But Fish doesn’t want to stay by himself. When we do leave him outside the first thing he does once he comes in is run to the paper and pee or poop as if he doesn’t understand what he is supposed to do outside. I tell Nancy, “Well, at least he is using the newspaper (there are several uses for old newspaper). But it is hard to get mad at him when he uses the paper--go figure.

I take him with me when I go up to the Strong River. He really enjoys swimming but he sure is a mess when he gets through rolling in the sand to dry off.

When I got him home Sunday afternoon, he obviously needed a bath. I calmed him down enough to get him into the tub. Finally, I got him clean and went to drying him off and he jumps back into the tub.

With all of this said, we really do enjoy him and he is a lot of fun.

So here are a couple of things you can do on National Make A Dog’s Day.

Visit a shelter, find a loyal canine companion and make a dog’s day through adoption! If the timing isn’t quite right to adopt, all are welcome to stop by a shelter and volunteer. Just by taking a shelter dog for a walk or bringing him a new chew toy, you’ll make his--or her-- day. New blankets or treats are always welcome, too. Check your local shelter’s website for a list of needs. Each shelter takes donations, and their requirements vary depending on the time of year.

Care for these animals is very expensive so if you would like to make a donation those funds would be greatly appreciated.

If you’re already the owner of a beloved dog, take the extra time to make your dog’s day. Repay that unconditional love with creative tokens of dog-gone appreciation.

Shelters: make sure to share your adoption events by posting your stories and photos using the hashtag #MakeADogsDay on social media.