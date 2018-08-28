If we want quality healthcare we must patronize it

T he news Friday afternoon that Magee General Hospital had declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy was probably inevitable, but that certainly does not make it easier to hear.

It will affect our job situation, of course. Our community has taken some pretty hard employment hits over the years, but we have always bounced back. The biggest hit I recall was the announcement that Magnetek was moving to Mexico. In their hey day they employed almost 2,700 people. Then we got the news that McCarty Farms was selling their business and that many of the management positions would be moved. In addition, we have lost a host of mom and pop stores as well as all the automobile dealerships. Despite these losses, we are resilient, and if you look at sales tax figures Magee is showing growth.

There is good news also. Like Pioneer Health in their bankruptcy, Magee General Hospital will be given the opportunity to reorganize and hopefully we will have a better and stronger hospital when that is done.

With one urgent care facility being built on Highway 49 and another on the drawing board, you have to believe that the need for healthcare continues in Magee.

What all of this boils down to is that if we want quality healthcare in Magee and Simpson County we must be willing to patronize and support our healthcare facilities financially.

In Magee General’s opportunity to reorganize we are hopeful that a plan can be developed to get them out of the hole they are in currently.

We were faced with the same kind of situation at Simpson General Hospital several years back and they were able to manage themselves back into a positive cash position with help from USDA loans.

Who will be the players in Magee and Simpson County healthcare going forward? At this point there is no way to tell. It could be some of the same folks we have at the table now, it could be a hybrid of what we see now with some of the same players and some new ones, or it could be a complete set of new players. It now is in the hands of the court with people who know more about this type of business than we do.

What we can and must do is to be patient and allow things to happen in an orderly manner. If we want to have quality healthcare in Simpson County, we must be willing to support it as consumers and patients.

Sometimes we overlook the obvious. Sure, we can get in our automobiles and drive to larger markets, but there may come a time when that is not easy to do. Where will we be when there is no option left here at home? Think about it.