Remodeling and ‘while we’re at it,’ where does it stop? stop?

For years we have been putting off remodeling projects at our house. First a wedding and then life just kept on bumping the updates farther down the line.

The day finally came that it was time to get started. The plan was to replace the flooring in half the house. The other half was done several years ago with tile floors, which is another tale in itself.

We decided to get vinyl planks so that the doggy messes are not so hard to clean up. We finally picked what we wanted and contacted our installer. We had been debating this for a while so the estimate had to be updated. With the new estimate in and floors selected we were ready to start, or so we thought.

Since we were putting new flooring in half the house, we would need to move all the furniture out. So we started packing up and then came the big day. We had moved furniture to the front so the workmen could do the back and then swap around. Guess what? After we moved everything and the installers showed up they said it had to be done the other way, front first then the back. The installers won.

Next on the list was selecting a new paint color which would be similar to the canyon gray we used 25 years ago on 5th Ave. I suppose you did not realize that a flooring project included paint. Nor did I. So the painters are set up for next week.

We were beginning to operate in the “while we’re at it” mode. Since we are doing all of this, wife Nancy thought, why not get a new front door? Being the great husband I am, I said “well, sure.”

What I did not know or even think about was that we would need new furniture to go on our new floor--of course. Our friends at Peoples Bank were having a clearance at a business in Jackson. Nancy decided we should just stop by and see if we could use anything. Of course we could. So after having to hire a delivery truck and make a late night delivery to Magee, everything was set. The delivery boy, Chris Dunn, doesn’t come cheap either.

So we are painting, buying new furniture, installing new flooring, and everything is going great except the pocket book.

Then without thinking, I made the casual statement, “You know, if we are getting all this stuff we should have new interior doors.” So, what the heck, we are getting new interior doors.

We did decide to see if we could save a little and go to a salvage building material store in Mobile. So Sunday after company left we load up and headed out.

As it happened they did not have the interior doors we were looking for but they had furniture. Guess what happened next? You got it, we got some more furniture but still no doors.

There is a point where all of this must stop for the simple reason that the money is gone. However, there are credit cards. Aren’t we just so fortunate...