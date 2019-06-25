Simpson County Country Club MGA to sponsor four ball

The Member’s Golf Association of the Simpson County Country Club will host a two-day, two person, four ball tournament on July 20 and 21.

A lot will be going on for the event. Tee times have been set for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Results from Saturday play will determine tee time for Sunday.

Beverages and food will be provided on the course. A chicken dinner will be served at 6 p.m. on Saturday night, followed by a Calcutta.

The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams that sign up to participate. The club is asking that if you plan to play you should register for the event by Friday, July 14. This will give the club a chance to have additional carts available for the tournament.

First place will pay $500, second place will pay $400 and third will pay $300. The overall tournament champions will receive $800 in prize money. Again, the number of teams that sign up will determine the number of flights.

The cost to play golf both days, including cart, is $150 per golfer. This also includes dinner on Saturday night for the player and one guest.

According to Wayne Hilton, chairman of the Member’s Golf Association, those who are seeking office in this year’s election will have an opportunity to become hole sponsors for the event. Those candidates can have their political signs placed on the holes they are sponsoring. The cost of being a hole sponsor for the event is $100. If you would like to be a hole sponsor either contact Hilton on the Country Club at (601) 849-3567.

The club is also hosting Friday evening golf scrambles in the event you have an interest in getting out and playing a bit of golf.

Club manager Billy Nuel Williamson said the course is in really good shape right now and they are having a lot of play.

He said there will be a “fun” tournament on July 4th. Tee time for this event has been set for 8 a.m. on Thursday. The format for the event will be a four person scramble. Entry fee is $30 per person.

Williamson said you can bring your own team or just come and they will pair you up. He added that sausage and biscuits will be available in the morning with hamburgers served at lunch.

The board of the country club and the Member’s Golf Association have made many improvements at the course so if you get a chance to play they would encourage you to do so. The greens are vastly improved and there are better stands of grass which makes play much better. It’s a great facility for our county.

If you would like more information about the country club or membership you may contact any member or Williamson, the club manager, at (601) 849-3567.