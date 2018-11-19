We just got back from Mexico and it sure was fun!

I‘ve learned if you are going to write something controversial do it before you leave town.

Last week we broached racial issues in Simpson County. And while those issues exist we do not feel they are as prevalent as some folks would like to make them out to be. Of course, that is easy to say when you have never been the target of racial bias to the extent that some folks in our community have.

We would all do a lot better to come and discuss things before they become so divisive.

Anyway, back to the trip. We have the privilege to travel with our friends Dr. Joe and Mary Johnston. What initially started as a big trip with several couples parsed down to us two couples, and at the last minute my old college friends from Tunica joined us.

We left on Saturday and drove to New Orleans, where we boarded a Carnival boat and headed for warmer weather.

So friends Pat and Richy were sad about not going and caught a case of FOMO-Fear Of Missing Out.

They were able to make last minute reservations on Monday and got a cabin two rooms down from us. Doc was able to change reservations for us so we were all able to sit together.

The only problem was that it seemed as though the trip was over before it really started.

We chose Cozumel as our destination because Dr. Joe had a place he wanted us to experience. He has visited Cozumel for the past 48 years. His favorite “joint” was a beach club called Coconuts on the other side of the island.

We grabbed a cab, one that would hang with us because the fellow said where we were going was rural and there would not be any service. The place was powered by solar cell, meaning no electricity. The water was held in a cistern. It was a 30 minute ride through town and across the interior which appeared to be not much more than mangrove. Coconuts was really neat. It sat on a cliff and you could watch the waves roll in while enjoying the tropical paradise.

They had their own salsa, which I would call pico de gallo. It tasted great but it was h-o-t. We enjoyed some snacks and it was time to hit Carlos and Charlie’s, which is now a real beach club. The music was playing, and the food and cold refreshments made for the perfect setting.

It wasn’t long before it was time to head for lunch. Again Doc had a place picked out and it was right on target--a brick oven pizza joint which was pretty chic.

When it comes to vacations it is hard to beat the value of a cruise. Our trip was about $400 a person, which covered lodging as well as food on the ship. It was a bargain and we were able to enjoy ourselves as well as our friends.