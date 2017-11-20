Primary tabs

Body found in Magee

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 32259 reads
Mon, 11/20/2017 - 1:37pm

At approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, the Magee Police Department responded to a call describing a dead body near the Highway 28 West and Highway 49 intersection.

Asst. Chief Joey Womack explained that a body was lying in the road not far from the CEFCO and Texaco service stations. Womack described the victim as being an African American male wearing black clothing and a black skull cap.

He said the area where the body was found was poorly lit. Womack said the subject was possibly homeless and upon investigation only had used cigarette butts in his possession. Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor was called to retrieve the body. Womack said that the victim had been run over by a car.

The Magee Police department is currently working to identify the body and notify the next of kin. Womack requested help from the community, and asked anyone with unexplained front end to a  damage to a vehicle to contact the Magee Police Department.

Breaking News

Body found in Magee

At approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, the Magee Police Department responded to a call... READ MORE

Drive by Shooting in Magee
SO Chief of Staff resigns
MDOT issues storm warning
Many county bridges closed in new state inspection

Obituaries

Patrick Jay McGuffin

Patrick Jay McGuffin passed from this life on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Jaquith Nursing Home... READ MORE

Rebecca Milling
Mary Agnes Walls Layton
Lucy Cowart
Leslie William Magee, Jr.
Elmer "Ray" Langston

Social

Byars and Burch to exchange vows Nov. 25

Mr. and Mrs. James Mangum and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Burch are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Olivia Carsyn Byars and Davin James Burch.

Walk a Mile in My Shoes
Community Calendar 11-16-2017
Natan Fitch
Nontraditional students complete construction trades project
Tech Center features Health Science Program

Copyright 2017 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.