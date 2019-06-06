MBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

A press released stated on Thursday morning June 6, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department had an officer involved shooting in the county. The Sheriff’s Department requested that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations take over the investigation. The release stated that the department would not release the names of the deputies involved, and will be referring all questions to MBI. All findings of the investigation will be submitted to the Simpson County 13 Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review. The investigation is ongoing; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

