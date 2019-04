SIMPSON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Due to the potential inclement weather for Thursday, April 18, Simpson County School District will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Classes will resume on Monday, April 22, 2019

SIMPSON ACADEMY

Due to the threat of possible severe weather tomorrow afternoon we will dismiss early. Elementary will dismiss at 12:40 and JH and HS at 1:00.

All afternoon practices and activities are cancelled.