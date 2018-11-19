BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL

You’re not going to believe this one-

The Magee Courier and Simpson County News are offering a

1/2 Price Subscription Special.

The special is good on Black Friday only. All you have to do is go to our website- www.simpsoncounty.ms and log in. The code for the special is FRIDAY. Click on home page and select subscribe and follow the prompts.

In order to take advantage of the special you must be a new subscriber and live in Simpson County. So you get the regular $30 yearly special for only $15.

You will find comprehensive stories on a weekly basis. There is free access to our web page and Facebook updates.

This is a special you will not want to miss. The regular newsstand price is $1 per copy and that means a huge 71 percent savings.

You will get the stories about what is going on in our local government and have a chance to read about your friends and neighbors, as well as getting the best deals from our local businesses through their advertisements and coupons.