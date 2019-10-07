PriorityOne Bank is number 1 in state

By PAT BROWN,
  • 777 reads
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 11:37am

News came this week that the local banking institution has been selected as number one in the state.

PriorityOne Bank headquartered in Magee has been selected as the number one bank in the state of Mississippi.  The report was sponsored by Forbes, a multi media international company. 

All together there were 5,400 banks competing nation-wide.  The results were determined by customer survey with regard to customer service, accessibility and financial advice to compete with better interest rates on-line banking can offer on savings. 

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce the second annual Best Banks In Each State to gauge whose customers gave their banks the highest grades.  More than 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions on thier current bank and former bank relationships. 

The report said that the financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five sub-dimensions, trust, terms and conditions, branch services and financial advice. 

PriorityOne which was founded in 1975 and is now lead by Robert J. Barnes and has 195 employees.   They are followed by The Citizens Bank in Philadelphia, Resonant Bank in Tupelo, Community Bank in Forest and First Tennessee Bank in Memphis.

