Road Closures

  • 676 reads
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 8:07am

As of February 15, 2020, Simpson County has the two following road closures: Gatesville Rd at Old Pearl Fire Dept and Hopewell Rd. at the Pearl River Bridge. Hopewell Rd. is not at this time flooded on the Simpson County side but is heavily flood on the Copiah County side. There is water over the south lane of Old River Rd. north of Pine Ridge Church, but at this time, the road is currently open.

Remember that this event is not over for Simpson County.  The current level of the Pearl River is 34.98 feet. The Pearl River will not crest in the county until the afternoon of February 17 at 36.5 feet. Simpson County will still have the possibility to get a foot and a half of more flooding. 

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Old Pearl Fire Dept, Road Crew, as well as County Supervisors have been and will continue to monitor this flooding event until it is over. Please remember if there is water over the road, “Turn around don’t drown”.

To see the prediction of what the flooding could possibly do, go to the link https://ags01.sec.usace.army.mil/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=...

Keep in mind this is a planning model and not a definite of what will occur.

Obituaries

James Raylon Mathew
James Raylon Mathew, 51, of Magee, Mississippi, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Magee... READ MORE
Merridee Elaine Yates
Laverne Haynes
A.C. Lewis
Jimmy Clyde Ramage
Joe Garner, Sr.

Social

Blood drive at Overflow February 23
Overflow Church with the help of Mississippi Blood Services will host a blood drive Sunday, February 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Blood drive at Overflow February 23
Community Calendar -2-6-2020
Community Calendar -1-30-2020
Community Calendar -1-16-2020
Community Calendar 1-9-2020

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.