As of February 15, 2020, Simpson County has the two following road closures: Gatesville Rd at Old Pearl Fire Dept and Hopewell Rd. at the Pearl River Bridge. Hopewell Rd. is not at this time flooded on the Simpson County side but is heavily flood on the Copiah County side. There is water over the south lane of Old River Rd. north of Pine Ridge Church, but at this time, the road is currently open.

Remember that this event is not over for Simpson County. The current level of the Pearl River is 34.98 feet. The Pearl River will not crest in the county until the afternoon of February 17 at 36.5 feet. Simpson County will still have the possibility to get a foot and a half of more flooding.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Old Pearl Fire Dept, Road Crew, as well as County Supervisors have been and will continue to monitor this flooding event until it is over. Please remember if there is water over the road, “Turn around don’t drown”.

To see the prediction of what the flooding could possibly do, go to the link https://ags01.sec.usace.army.mil/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=...

Keep in mind this is a planning model and not a definite of what will occur.