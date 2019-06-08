Drug arrests made

Tue, 08/06/2019 - 1:51pm

Early Wednesday morning July 31, Simpson County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Mendenhall Police Dept. executed a search warrant at a home on Lee Street in Mendenhall. Several semi-automatic rifles and pistols with high capacity magazines were seized in conjunction with approximately 1 pound of high-grade marijuana, commonly called “loud.” 

Edwyna Demetric Newsome, Erich Shun Newsome, and Sharita Marshay Williams were arrested and have been charged with Possession of Marijuana more that an ounce but less than a kilogram with intent while in possession of a firearm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

