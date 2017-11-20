Primary tabs

Reynolds named SO2

By MARLAN JONES,
Mon, 11/20/2017 - 1:34pm

Sheriff Donald O’Cain recently named his replacement for Chief of Operations Scott Womack, who had resigned.

Last week O’Cain announced that long time deputy Greg Reynolds has been named Chief Deputy, and will assist with the day to day operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

Womack was brought on board in August of 2016, and replaced previous Chief of Staff Richard Harper.

 The reason for Womack’s resignation was not clear. Following his resignation O’Cain said, “A lot of things came to a head.”

Reynolds joined the Army National Guard in 1993 as a member of the 113th MP Company, and served until 1999. In 1998 he began working with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics until 2006. Reynolds began his career with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office in 2008. Since his start in 2008 Reynolds has held several different positions within the department. He explained that he started as a patrol man, before transferring to DUI enforcement, narcotics, criminal investigations, back to narcotics, and most recently as a K-9 handler.

Reynolds partner was the Sheriff’s Office K-9, Hero.  Reynolds and Hero assisted with several arrest and supported deputies by tracking and locating narcotics. Since assuming his new position Reynolds explained that Hero has been reassigned to Deputy Billy Seghini. Reynolds said that the transition will take some time, and that Hero is becoming readjusted. Seghini and Hero have begun training together and will be certified soon.

Reynolds expressed excitement about his new position as Chief Deputy. When asked of what his new duties entail he said, “Try to run a professional, courteous, ethical department, and make sure that the day to day operations of the Sheriff’s office run smooth.”

Reynolds described his new position as more administrative than enforcement. Reynolds being with the Sheriff’s Office for 9 years has made his transition within the department easier. He explained that his main focus is serving the citizens of Simpson County. Reynolds said, “The main thing to stress is that we are public servants.” He reiterated the importance of being professional and respectful, but also getting the job done. Reynolds shared plans for deputies to receive training. He said, “We are going to get training for guys on the streets. We are going to try and get them specialized training and the most recent schools.”

Reynolds plans to maintain the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office strong criminal and narcotics enforcement. He said, “Criminal and Drug activity tends to run hand in hand. Drug use usually facilitates break-ins and other crimes.” He also plans to continue joint operations with other federal, state, and municipal agencies.

 He thanked the Sheriff O’Cain and others for the opportunity to serve and make Simpson County a better place. Reynolds closed by saying, “It’s not about me, it’s about making the department better. If you have problems come here and we will do what we can to address the problems.”

