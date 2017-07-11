Magee band hall and gym vandalized

The Magee High School band hall and gymnasium were left unlocked last Friday while the band and football team traveled to Tylertown.

The band hall was vandalized, and several ketchup and mustard packets were opened and spread over the floor. Also, $220 was stolen from a wallet. The coaches’ office in the gym was also left unlocked and $381 was stolen.

Investigators explained that there was a lot of young traffic in the area during that time, and believes that the acts were possibly committed by a student.

The Magee Police Department has conducted several interviews, and is still investigating the incident.