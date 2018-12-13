Scholarship deadline December 21

Thu, 12/13/2018 - 4:45pm

The Simpson County School District is awarding scholarships for juniors and seniors to take dual credit courses. Priority will be given to scholarship applicants who qualify for free or reduced lunch. All applicants must meet the requirements for dual credit in order to be eligible for a scholar hip. Scholarships will be awarded based on a first come, first serve basis as long as funding is available. If you are interested, please complete an application online.

Applications can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScunZSRZ 10Qr3SnCJzPW5G 1ZekLizFJV3AboBQ8 81zBtGOir A/viewform?usp=sf  link,

Or you may go to www.simpson.k12.ms.us and click on Dual Credit Scholarship under Quick Links.

All applications must be submitted by December 21st.

 

