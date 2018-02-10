Mendenhall Tigers remain perfect, 6-0

The Mendenhall Tigers entered their first district game against Newton County with a perfect record of 5-0.

The Tigers have been dynamic in non-conference play and have faced some situations that will prepare them for the road ahead. Newton County has been a competitive opponent for the Tigers since they entered this district in 2015. That trend ran true through the first half of the game.

The Cougars possessed the ball to start the game and had some success early running the ball. They managed to work the ball near the goal line before the Tiger defense was able to string together three stops and force a field goal.

While the Cougars failed to score a touchdown, they did manage to control the clock for much of the first quarter. It has not been uncommon for the Tiger defense to struggle on the opening drive before righting the ship.

A strength of this Tiger team has been its fast starts on offense. Head coach and offensive coordinator Chuckie Allen has done a superb job of early game scripting that usually sees his team playing with the lead.

The Cougars had different plans and gave the Tigers trouble on their opening drive. The Cougars kept the Tigers’ big plays to a minimum and dared them to earn every yard.

A key factor in the slow start was the fact that playmakers Tabuiz Camper and Michael Simmons Jr. were sidelined. Friday night’s offensive attack relied heavily on dual threat quarterback Christian Allen, speedster Keshun Collier and Jarvis Walker.

The Tigers worked their way to the goal line looking for their first touchdown early in the second quarter. Coach Allen called for their goal line back Junkevious Mack to punch in the score. Mack was stripped while taking a carry up the middle, and the Cougars scooped up the fumble and returned it for a touchdown, but thankfully for the Tigers, the touchdown was negated due to penalty.

The Tiger defense reacted well to the sudden change situation and forced a three and out. The Cougar punt didn’t travel far and gave the Tigers excellent field position to start their next offensive drive. After taking four shots the Tigers failed to pick up a first down and turned the ball over. The Tiger defense settled into the game well, and began to play even more aggressively up front once they realized the Cougars had a nonexistent passing game. The Tigers forced a punt, and their offense took the field for the final two minutes of the half.

The sense of urgency picked up for the Tigers during the final two minutes. Christian Allen showed his athleticism by escaping the pocket and scrambling for 36 yards to put the Tigers in enemy territory. Jarvis Walker, who replaced Simmons, broke away from defenders, ran through arm tackles, and drug several Cougars before being brought down at the 1 yard line. Allen capped the drive with a 1 yard touchdown run to give the Tigers the lead. BoBo Walker caught the 2- point conversion attempt to give the Tigers an 8-3 lead.

The Cougars tried to respond with points during the final minute, but their inability to complete passes played to the Tigers’ strengths. Defensive tackles Brushawn Gardner and Matt Mabry were effective at controlling the line of scrimmage and Junkevious Mack played well in coverage from the safety position. When the Cougars’ quarterback did manage to throw the ball it usually bounced off the hands of his intended receivers.

The Tigers took an 8-3 lead into halftime. Tiger fans were happy to be ahead, but many could be heard voicing their concerns with only having scored 8 points. This represented the Tigers’ lowest scoring half of the season.

The Tigers have dubbed themselves a “second half team,” and their play reflects it. Jarvis Walker woke up the offense with a 16 yard run following the kickoff. The ball was spotted near the Cougar 35. Keshun Collier took a handoff on an end around play and turned on the jets, leaving defenders behind, in route to a 35 yard TD run. Zay Duckworth, who was having a quietly productive night, converted the 2-point conversion for a 16-3 lead.

The Cougars responded by stringing together enough plays to cross mid field. The Tigers once again committed to stopping the run and took Newton County out of their comfort zone. The Cougar quarterback dropped back to pass under heavy duress. He attempted to throw the ball away, but BoBo Walker made a good break, and corralled the pass for an interception, returning it 70 yards for a touchdown. This could be argued as the play that won the game. The Tigers’ 2-point conversion attempt was no good, but they took a commanding 22-3 lead.

Momentum shifted heavily in favor of Mendenhall following Walker’s play, and the Tigers returned to form.

Time was now a factor for the Cougars, and their original game plan of grinding out yards was shot. The Cougars needed points in a hurry, but didn’t have the necessary talent to deliver. The Tigers dominated every facet of the game moving forward.

Allen threw another pair of touchdowns to Keshun Collier to boost the Tigers’ lead to 34-3 midway through the fourth quarter. Cornerback Elijah Taylor iced the game with a late interception to advance the Tigers’ record to 6-0.

After the game Head Coach Chuckie Allen said, “We were able to take off in the second half because everybody began to do their job.”

Allen commended the opposing coaches for an effective game plan in the first half and being able to control the clock. It was effective in limiting the Tigers to only 8 points.

He said, “They were sustaining long drives and then we drove down the field and didn’t score. I believe we can score with anybody, but it’s just about being disciplined and being patient.” He shed light that the team was in a panic going into half time with the lead but having only scored 8 points. Allen stated that the team’s sense of urgency was good, but they have to remain engaged and be patient.

Defensive Coordinator Derrick Jenkins said, “I’m not happy about the 3. They held the ball way too long during the first drive.”

He praised the defense for stepping up the rest of the game and not allowing any more points. Jenkins said, “I tell them all the time we get in our own way at times. I believe no can stop us but us.” He added, “Leaving here 6-0 feels good. The sky is the limit for us and I’m proud of the growth.”

Quarterback Christian Allen led the way, completing 6 of 10 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns and rushing 10 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. Allen said, “There is no limits on what we can do. We have too many weapons, especially when Michael Jr. comes back. It feels great to be undefeated and we have to keep working and getting better.”

Head Coach Chuckie Allen said he believes this is the first time Mendenhall has been 6-0 since 1988. Hopefully, the streak continues this week against the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans.