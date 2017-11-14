MHS Trojan cheerleaders take a first

Tue, 11/14/2017 - 2:47pm

After months of hard work and preparation, the Magee Varsity Cheerleaders came home with a first-place win in their division at the Deep South Spirit Blues Classic Championship.

Deep South Spirit has hosted competitions in Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia for almost 20 years. Sunday’s competition, the Blues Classic Championship, was held at the Convention Center in Jackson. With many teams in attendance, it was a competition for the first.

This is only the first step for Magee’s Varsity cheerleaders. They will also be competing in the MHSAA championship on December 16th, in Jackson at the Coliseum.

Magee Varsity Cheerleaders winning a first place in the Deep South Spirit Championship are, from left,  front, Mia Davis, Kadin Adcox, Chloe White, Tia Hayes, Madison May and Lainey Wallace; back, Laniya Whittington, Keyara Durr, Dakiya Walker, Alyssa Payne, Kaitlyn McCollum, Coach Bailee Williams, and Maci Wadlington.

