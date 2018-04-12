Trojans named to All-State First Team

Senior quarterback Javo Thurman, at 6’4” and 190 lbs., and junior kicker Samuel Rials, at 5’7” and 160 lbs., were named Saturday to the First Team All-State squad for 3A football. These two players helped lead the Trojans to the second round of the playoffs and an 8-3 regular season record and an overall 9-4 record for the 2018 campaign.

In addition to the First Team All-State honors, Javo Thurman was named Offensive MVP for Region 6 3A and Sam Rials was named Best Special Teams for Region 6 3A. Also receiving recognition was Trojan Linebacker Chase Rankin as Best Linebacker in Region 6 3A. Seven other Trojans earned First Team All Region 6 3A honors: Cayden Bridges, K.D. Dampeer, Bronsha Harris, Ross McInnis, Chander Pittman, Josh Sanders, and Etoya Traxler. Trojans who made Second Team All Region 6 3A were LaDameinDucksworth, Xavier Franks, and Terrell Thornton.

Both Javo and Samuel are multi-sport stars with Javo Thurman contributing his skills as a quarterback on the football team and as a starter on the Trojan basketball team. Samuel Rials is not only an outstanding kicker for the football team but is contributing his kicking skills to the defending District Champion boys’ soccer team. Both of these student-athletes not only excel on the field of play but also in the classroom and as a member of the Trojan family by being responsible, respectful, and ready.

Javo earned his honor with 2,647 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes and only 9 interceptions. He had a 64% completion percentage and averaged over 200 yards per game in passing yards. His overall quarterback rating was a 110.1 for the season.

Sam earned All-State recognition for a season which included 9 made field goals and 44 extra points (PATs). He scored a total of 71 points for the Trojans this year, making 80% of his PAT attempts and 70% of his field goal attempts with a long of 41 yards.

Both Javo Turman and Samuel Rials were selected for this honor by the coaches in their Region. Head Coach Teddy Dyess commented, “These two young men are very deserving of this honor. This is a great accomplishment for the Magee football program and Magee High School.”