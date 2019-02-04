‘Gladys Knight’ improves, still in limbo

And she gently sang,”You Broke Your Promise” when you said you would care for me--that’s right, Gladys Knight under the Fort label in 1961, more blues than rhythm.

At least that is how the song goes, and truth be known, we left Gladys Knight the dog not knowing whether she would live or die. Things are looking a bit better since her story came out. She was released from the doggy emergency room after her first night out of Simpson County.

A Go-Fund me page was set up to help with the $1,000 vet bill. Because she is still puny and emaciated, further treatment has been delayed, but she is out of immediate life-threatening danger.

The vet said on first seeing her that she would not have made it through the night. I suppose she was bound for “The Night Train.”

Her rescuer, Zach Hawes, had taken photos and posted them on Facebook, which is how we learned of Gladys’ plight. Initially, Zach was going to adopt Gladys but his landlord wouldn’t allow a dog to move in. After we took possession of Gladys, we were able to place her with Rescue Revolution. They became the responsible party for Gladys’s healthcare. So they were the ones on the hook for the $1,000 emergency room bill.

They decided to contact the former owner about paying Gladys’s bill to be brought back to health.

At this point, she is in foster care until a safe home can be located.

She is getting ready to perform another classic, “Best Thing That Ever Happened” recorded in 1973, for her new family.

We will keep you updated. If you would like to donate to Gladys’s healthcare you can do so on FaceBook at Rescue Revolution of Mississippi, via paypal on their website www.rrofms.org/donate or email rrofms@gmail.com or mail a check to Rescue Revolution, PO Box 13613, Jackson, MS 39236.