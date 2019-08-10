“Friday Nights on Main” hosting Halloween

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen held their regularly scheduled meeting on October 1. The board approved a budget amendment to reflect the sale of the rescue unit by the Mendenhall Fire Department. The proceeds of the sale were used to make the final payment on the city’s brush truck.

The city will be sponsoring Halloween as apart of Friday Nights on Main. The board approved the issuing of a $500 check which will be used towards Trunk or Treat for the children of Mendenhall. The board also approved for the city to participate in the Mendenhall Library Candy Lane event on October 28. The Mendenhall Public Library is again partnering with various businesses and organizations in the Mendenhall and Simpson County area to offer Halloween Candy Lane for the community's children. Any business, organization or individual who would like to participate and pass out treats to children, please contact Rhoda Benton or Sylvia Kennedy at (601) 847-2181. They also approved participation in the Friday Nights on Main Trunk or Treat.

There was some debate concerning an increase in garbage rates, but it was ultimately passed by a majority vote. Alderman Donnie Thomas was not in favor of a .70 cent increase in garbage rates on residential and commercial customers of the city. The city clerk explained that following the increase the new rates will be $15.20 for residential and $25.70 for commercial customers.

The board approved the transfer of earned interest from accounts payable and payroll into the general fund. They also approved employer paid insurance renewal with BC/BS Health Insurance, American Public Life- Gap Insurance, and United Health Care Life Insurance. A discussion was had about amending the current pay scale, but the item was ultimately tabled until the next board meeting.

Before adjourning the board approved the hire of Henry May as a part time member of the grass crew, and Ashley Griffith status change from part time to full time. Griffith was also named TAC Officer.

Alderwoman Janna Miller gave a brief update. She said the city is still working on the Mayoral Health Council. This will give the city access to grants and provide other opportunities to make the city healthier. A health forum was held on Tuesday October 8 to address specific needs within the community. Miller said all residents, parents, business owners, health professionals and others are invited to be a part of the council. For more information on how to get involved, contact Janna Miller or Latasha Millis at 601-847-1212 or Brittney Mosley at 601-255-3113.