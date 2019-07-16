9U Baseball Boys

Tue, 07/16/2019

Magee 9U All Stars are Cal Ripken MS State Champs and SouthWest Regional Champs! They will compete in the Cal Ripken 9U World Series in Treasure Coast, Fla., August 3-11,. Celebrating their win are, from left, front row, Holder McAlpin, Truitte Carter, Nash Teater, Garrison Carrell, Braelyn Hall, Landrey Teater, Sam Lewis, Wynn Dunn, Campbell Lee, Kolt Walker, Braxton Baldwin, and Will Duckworth; second row, coaches Bart Carter, Neil Lewis, and Todd Duckworth.

 

 

 

 

 

