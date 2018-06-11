Accident claims firefighter’s life

By PAT BROWN,
Tue, 11/06/2018 - 2:28pm

Saturday evening while responding to a fire call tragedy struck the Magee Fire Department.

Fireman Dustin Grubbs,  34,  was responding to a fire alert for a structure fire when the vehicle he was driving left the road and overturned. 

According to his brother-in-law John Graham, the accident occurred at around 9 p.m.  

Information from Fire Marshal Charles Valadie,  Grubbs sustained fatal injuries in that accident on Raleigh Road at Everett Hill. 

Members of the Magee Fire Department responded to the structure fire while others responded to the scene of  Grubbs’ accident. 

Grubbs had served for two years as a volunteer fireman.  He had recently taken a job with Aaron’s Rental Center after working off-shore in the oil business.

He leaves behind his wife Joni and four children.  The children are Asha, 15, Gretta, 12, Jemma, 9 and Graham, 2.   According to John Graham,  Dustin also has other family in Simpson County. 

Visitation was held at Tutor Funeral Home in Magee on Tuesday.  Services were Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Magee at 1 p.m.

 

