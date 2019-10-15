Achievement Center concerns heard

At their October 10 meeting, the Simpson County School Board heard from a parent who was concerned about his child’s experience at the county’s alternative school, the Simpson County Achievement Center in Magee.

Bruce Barlow said that when his child was sent to the Achievement Center he was a victim of bullying and was not getting proper assignments while he was attending the facility. He told the board that his child is an A-B student who is now making D’s and F’s because his teacher is not sending the proper assignments so that the child can remain current in his assignments.

He said that his child had to learn algebra from You Tube assignments. Barlow is the second parent to bring this complaint before the board. He claimed that the teacher, Mrs. Everett, was not in class a lot of last year and it was up to substitute teachers to teach the students. He said that the teacher is missing class again this year.

The board told Barlow to address the issue at the school level. Barlow responded that his calls to the school are not being returned. Superintendent Greg Paes was instructed to follow up with Barlow.

The board approved a listing of new substitute teachers which included Rochea Johnson and Joni Grubbs Wilson. Coaching supplements were approved for Kendria Young, Magee High Girls Track, 15 percent; Cyril Fisher, Mendenhall Golf, 5 percent.

Alison Phillips, Mendenhall Jr. High, was approved to provide homebound services. Kassandrea Thompson, Mendenhall Elementary, was approved for homebound service as was Pamela Rodgers for Magee High, all at the $25 per hour rate. The district approved hiring Melanie Warren at a salary of $44,956.52 as physical therapist for 94 days.

The board approved travel for April Williams to attend a counseling conference on the Gulf Coast Nov. 6 - 8 and Brenda White to attend a Nurses Association conference on the Gulf Coast Oct. 22 - 24. The board approved Victoria Cox, Beth McGuire, Jennifer Walker, Lindsey Robinson, Tim Shelton, Vicki Parker, Amanda Tindell and Kayla Jenkins to attend the Mississippi Science Teachers Conference on the Gulf Coast.

The board approved Cullen McBride to attend the Bandmasters All State Clinic in Natchez and Crystal Brewer to attend the Leadership Development Institute in Maine, November 13-15 and November 21-22.