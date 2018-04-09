Arrest Reports 9-6-2018

Tue, 09/04/2018 - 10:27am

 

Note: The arrest report was compiled early because of an advanced print schedule due to the holiday.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 9 arrests from August 27 to August 30.

Maurice Porter of 142 Annie Burch Drive Braxton MS was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrests: DUI 1st (2), domestic violence, warrants (4), and drug court.

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 2 arrests from August 27 to August 30.

The MPD reported the following arrests: shoplifting and DUI 1st other.

The Magee Police Department reported 8 arrests from August 27 to August 30.

Tara N. Phillips of 1838 SCR 123 Magee MS was arrested on August 29 and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The MPD reported the following additional arrests: warrant (4), domestic violence, and public drunk.

 

