Awestruck Community Theatre kicks off season

The Awestruck Community Theatre, under the production of Tracey Crawford and Julie Jones, kicked off its fourth season with the children’s play, “What Could Go Wrong the Night before Christmas?” The cast comprised of children from 5-12 years of age. They have been practicing for this production since auditions in September. The play consisted of not only memorizing lines, but also some delightful Christmas songs.

In the story, the host attempts to do a reading of the story, The Night before Christmas, but has many kinds of issues while trying to complete the telling. The children are dressed for all seasons, except Christmas, the mice are not stirring, but playing the card game ‘Go Fish’ and very loud hoof print drumming is occurring. These events, as well as a few others, nearly make the host lose her mind. The climax during the story was when a slightly slimmer, non-smoking, and very clean-suited Santa comes for a visit. In the end, our host finally finishes the story, and Santa hurries off to make the rest of his deliveries to the other continents.

The audience, which was comprised of family and friends, thoroughly enjoyed the telling of the story; this was probably due to the cuteness overload of the characters.

The list of cast members and crew are as follows:

Host- Olivia Monk

Children- Bri Myers, Karolyn Chapin, Paisley Magee, Tinsley Aldridge

Stage Manager- Will Ragsdale

Alex- Lexi Saranthas

Jessica- Katelyn Phillips

Norma- Abby Blair

Papa- Jondestry Gunter

Mama- Molly Parish

Santa- Steven Ross

Directors- Tracey Crawford& Julie Jones

Stage Crew- Gracie Brewer & Cindy Jones, Laurel Crawford

Sound/Lighting- Becky Wells& Aubrey Russell

Set Design/Props- Tracey Crawford &Stacy Chapin

Ticket Sales- Melanie Hays & Daniel Hays

In looking ahead, theTeenage Play Auditions are to be held in late January (TBA). A $15 audition fee, short song (of choice), and a recent photo is required at audition. If you are interested in being part of the stage crew or videoing the play, just let us know. The play will be performed on March 29thand March 30th at Boswell Auditorium.

For more information on Awestruck Community Theatre, please contact Tracey Crawford 601-849-2838 or Julie Jones 601-750-8853. You may follow Awestruck Community Theatre for the most recent information on the community plays.